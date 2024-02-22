PPC proceeds with the development of its fiber optic network

PPC remains cautious over the release of information related to the implementation of its plans in the field of telecommunications services, while it is progressing its program of developing an optical fiber network.

After denying reports about an agreement for the acquisition of the telecommunications company Nova, it stated: “The company has not entered into any relevant discussion or agreement.” It also referred to the optical fiber network it is constructing without however revealing how it will operate in this new market.

“In any case,” the management of PPC noted, “the future of telecommunications is directly linked to the development of Ultra-Fast Broadband. In this direction, PPC continues the implementation of its plan for the development of a national optical fiber network, through the existing infrastructure of the Electricity Distribution Network in Greece, creating value for its shareholders.”

It is estimated that FTTH subscribers will reach 1 million by 2030, while revenues will amount to 120 million euros and EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) to 100 million euros. Investments in the telecommunications network in the period 2024-2026 total 680 million euros in order to cover approximately 3 million households and businesses.

According to information, during this period the first phase of the PPC network will be completed in some areas of Attica, while the company has announced the construction of the second one, which concerns approximately 500 thousand buildings, with a budget of approximately 150 million euros.