Antonio Taquis: Strengthening of Greece-Panama relations

The head and owner of Panama Shipping Agency & Services, and former ambassador of Panama to Greece, Antonio Taquis, spoke about the establishment of the Greek embassy in Panama in the framework of the 5th Forum for the Southeast Mediterranean and Eastern Europe.

During the discussion with the president of the Delphi Economic Forum, Symeon Tsomokos, Antonio Taquis highlighted the importance of the region for Greek shipping, underlining that the embassy in Panama will contribute to the further deepening of relations between the two countries, while reflecting the critical role of Panama in international trade.

He also emphasized the added value of the Greek diaspora in Panama and the whole of Latin America.

“We also have expatriates outside the US – in Panama and Latin America. We have a diaspora that helps Greece, loves Greece and serves Greek interests,” he noted, highlighting the contribution of the Greek diaspora to the strengthening of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Finally, Taquis expressed his congratulations to Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who recognized the importance of the region, strengthened Greece’s presence and deepened bilateral relations.

The conference was co-organized by the Delphi Economic Forum, the Hellenic American Leadership Council and Kathimerini.