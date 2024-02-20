PPA: The crucial role of Piraeus dominates the 5th Balkans & Black Sea Forum

The critical role of the Port of Piraeus in trade and the global supply chain, as an important gateway to global shipping, was highlighted during the 5th Balkans & Black Sea Forum (BBSF 2024) entitled “Trading Arteries & Global Supply Chains at Stake,” which was hosted at the facilities of the Piraeus Port Authority (PPA) on Thursday, February 15, 2024.

BBSF 2024, which promotes at an institutional and business level the cross-border, European and economic cooperation between the countries of Central and Eastern Europe, the Balkans and the Black Sea, was attended by personalities from the international community, diplomats, heads of international organizations and business executives.

Among the speakers at this year’s forum was the Ambassador of China to Greece, Xiao Junzheng, while Alternate Finance Minister Nikos Papathanasis, who represented the Prime Minister at the conference, opened the proceedings of the forum.

The President of PPA, Yu Zenggang, focused on development recorded in the Port of Piraeus in terms of infrastructure, digital transformation and green transition. He underlined the major projects, such as the significant extension to the car station that was recently inaugurated and constitutes a significant upgrade in international transport, but also in the durability that PPA consistently demonstrates amid changing conditions. As he said, the port has shown strong resilience, which is confirmed by its economic performance over the years and which is constantly being strengthened, thanks to the utilization of the synergies resulting from the relations between the countries of the wider region.

During his greeting, Yu Zenggang stated that “the Port of Piraeus plays a decisive role in the wider region of the Balkans and Southeast Europe as an important shipping, transport and trade gateway. It acts as a catalyst for cross-border connectivity, cooperation and development. However, there is still greater scope for cooperation, which deserves to be further exploited through stable, mutually beneficial and sustainable relationships. Our shared vision for the future should focus on green and innovative growth. We must ensure that the path to the future is done with respect for the environment while at the same time supporting social well-being. The further development of our region should be a pillar of prosperity, stability and sustainability for current and future generations.”

PPA SA, a listed company of the Athens Stock Exchange, manages and operates the Port of Piraeus, the largest port in Greece and one of the most comprehensive ports in Europe in terms of port services. Activities at the Port of Piraeus include cruise, passenger transport, container and car terminal, shipyard, logistics and free zone services. Main shareholder of PPA S.A. with a percentage of 67% is COSCO Shipping, one of the largest shipping companies in the world.