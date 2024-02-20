Hatzidakis: Iris banking system the most useful tool for citizens and professionals

The Iris banking system is the most useful tool for both citizens and professionals, Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis said in the parliament.

The minister emphasized that the specific system ensures commission-free transactions between citizens for amounts up to 500 euros, as well as commission-free payments from citizens to merchants and freelancers, who – by a recently passed law – are obliged to provide the specific payment method.

Hatzidakis also said that freelancers pay a lower commission compared to other alternative electronic payment methods for these transactions.

Moreover, Iris users reached 2.2 million and transactions showed an increase of almost 300% compared to the previous year, according to the figures presented by the minister.

“The figures confirm the acceptance of the system by the citizens,” the finance minister underlined.