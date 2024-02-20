Lamda Development: Landmark award for The Ellinikon Experience Park

The Ellinikon Experience Park was awarded with the SITES Gold level international certification as a model urban park meeting the sustainability criteria.

The Sustainable SITES Initiative certification is the international framework for the design, development and management of sustainable, resilient landscapes and outdoor spaces.

More specifically, SITES provides a comprehensive framework for designing, developing and managing sustainable and resilient landscapes and other outdoor spaces. This track record has earned SITES certification an important place in the rapidly evolving ESG reporting world as a standard of leading commitment.

The design of the Ellinikon Experience Park was carried out by the office of the distinguished Greek architect-landscape architect Thomas Doxiadis and was based on the enhancement of biodiversity, the restoration of the soil and the reuse and utilization of construction materials from the old airport, in a way that connects nature with aesthetics and the ecosystem of the area.

In The Ellinikon Experience Park, 900 new trees and 80,000 new low vegetation plants have been planted, which thrive in the Mediterranean climate, with an emphasis on local varieties, characteristic of the Attic landscape.