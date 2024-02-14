Northern Greece Ceramics: Investment exceeding 10 million euros in Serbia

Northern Greece Ceramics is proceeding with an investment of more than 10 million euros for the acquisition and upgrading of production facilities in the Mihajilovac region of Serbia, aiming to further strengthen itself in the construction market of the Balkans.

The specific unit – in which the Greek company’s investment is expected to be completed in 2027 – is located in a strategically important location, just 70 kilometers from Belgrade and on the main road connecting Serbia with the neighboring countries.

What does the company’s strategic plan envisage?

KEBE will implement a targeted plan to modernize and upgrade the existing production unit, including building facilities that will increase from 13,000m2 and to 117,000m2. At the core of this strategic plan is – at the first stage – the doubling of the production capacity of the factory, from 300 to 600 tons of bricks per day, while it is expected to reach 1,000 tons per day by 2027 covering an important part of the needs of the Serbian market.

Considering that the production until now corresponded to older type products, KEBE aims to adopt the latest techniques and standards followed in its production unit in Nea Santa, Kilkis.

In addition, the company aims to increase its market share in Serbia, where until recently the products of this unit covered a market share of around 6%. The actions foreseen under the plan are scheduled to start being implemented from March 2024, with the aim of reopening the factory within 2025, while the total investment is expected to be completed in 2027.