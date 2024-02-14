Ellaktor: Rally on the stock market; eyes on dividend distribution

Ellaktor’s share reached the highest level since 2014 on Tuesday’s session, with the company’s shareholders being extremely”enthusiastic” about the listed company’s profits.

After the recent successful sales of Smart Park, Aktor and Anemos, the Group’s cash reserves are estimated to reach 650-700 million euros. And this, reasonably, has triggered several scenarios for the next day of the Group.

Thymios Bouloutas, managing director of Ellaktor Group, is rather happy with the course of the share, which exceeded 2.72 euros for the first time in the last 10 years and closed at 2.66 euros on Tuesday.

The most important thing is that the stock market value of the company is now close to 1 billion euros, only a single-digit percentage change away from the specific psychological limit.

Dividend distribution

Bouloutas, in his statements to the press, has assured that the management will propose the distribution of a dividend to the shareholders – for the first time after several years. What remains to be known is the exact size of the dividend yield, with the market having cultivated high expectations.