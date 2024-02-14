Greece to reopen two bond issues; seeking to raise 400 million euros

Greece will tap the capital markets on Wednesday with the reopening of two bonds, in an effort to raise 400 million euros from markets.

More specifically, the Public Debt Management Authority (PDMA) will auction the reopening of a bond maturing on June 15, 2028, seeking to raise 200 million euros, and the reopening of a bond maturing on June 15, 2033, seeking to raise 200 million euros.

The two auctions are designed to meet increased investor demand and facilitate the operation of the secondary bond market. The auction will be made exclusively with the primary dealers of the market.