Supermarkets: High prices affecting sales volume

Supermarket representatives estimate that sales volume will fall in the first half of 2024 as a result of the effect of price increases on demand.

According to the ongoing survey of FMCG held by the Consumer Goods Retail Research Institute (IELKA), a decrease in sales volume is expected in the first half of 2024 (-1.3%) compared to the corresponding half of 2023. Also, an increase in the value of sales is expected in the first half of 2024 (+1.6%) compared to the corresponding half of 2023. At the same time, the economic climate is expected to remain positive. The results also record a milder impact of price increases on business operations and a lower estimate of long-term negative effects.

The survey was conducted in the period between January 15 and January 31, 2024 using a structured questionnaire and a sample of 130 senior and top managers of companies (retail-supermarket chains and FMCG suppliers) from the general management and marketing, sales, purchasing, finance departments.

Meanwhile, a large percentage of respondents (62%) believe that the value of sales of the sector will increase in the next half-year (versus 80% in the previous measurement), while a small percentage (15%) estimates that it will show a decrease.