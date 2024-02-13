Memorandum of cooperation between the Greek and Ukrainian defense industries

Six Greek defense industries (Hellenic Aerospace Industry, Hydrus, NAFS, Skaramanga Shipyards, Scytalys and Theon Sensors participated as exhibitors – together with DEFEA – at the World Defense Show held for the second year from February 4 to February 8, in Riyadh of Saudi Arabia.

The organization of the Greek national pavilion – which was held under the auspices of the National Defense Μinistry and the General Directorate of Defense Equipment and Investments – was undertaken by the Union of Hellenic Aerospace, Defense and Security Companies.

During the exhibition, a memorandum of cooperation (MoU) was signed between the Association of Hellenic Aerospace, Defense and Security Companies and the National Association of Ukrainian Defense Industries (NAUDI).

The purpose of the memorandum is to initiate cooperation between the two associations in activities and industrial programs of mutual interest in the fields of defense, aerospace and security.

Through the memorandum of cooperation, the defense industries of Greece and Ukraine will be able to examine the possibilities of synergies, exchange know-how and industrial experiences and complement each other in various fields. In addition, the defense industries of the two associations will be able to examine the possibilities of cooperation for the joint design and development of new weapons systems for the Armed Forces of Greece and Ukraine, as well as for the international market, utilizing their network of contacts.

WDS was attended by 773 exhibitors from 75 countries, a number increased by 29% compared to the previous exhibition, while a total of 106,000 people and 441 delegations from 116 countries visited the exhibition.