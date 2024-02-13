AADE e-mails businesses to proceed with POS and cash register interconnection by Feb 29

The Independent Public Revenue Authority (AADE) has already sent e-mails to 15,000 businesses to have their POS connected with their cash registers by February 29.

These messages were also posted on the accounts of each company on the platform ‘myAADE’ .

E-mails will be sent daily to the rest of the businesses, for which POS providers and cash register manufacturers will inform AADE that their interconnection can proceed.

The interconnection project requires many stages of preparation and cooperation. The Ministry of National Economy and Finance and AADE have already implemented all the legislative and administrative actions required in order to make possible this important reform which will contribute significantly to the fight against tax evasion.

In addition, both ministry officials and AADE, as well as terminal and cash register market officials, collaborate daily in order to accelerate the upgrade of the 400,000 cash registers and the corresponding POS, as well as the interconnection between them.

Finally, an amendment is expected within the next few days that will provide for the imposition of strict penalties on those companies that distribute POS terminals and cash registers which do not proceed in time to the upgrade of their software, with the aim of completing the interconnection within the timetables.