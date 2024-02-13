Dendias: Greece will defend free navigation in cooperation with its allies and partners

National Defense Μinister Nikos Dendias met with United Kingdom’s Minister of State for the Armed Forces, James Heappey.

Reference was made to the long-standing relations of friendship and cooperation between the two countries, both at the bilateral level and within NATO and International Organizations.

They also discussed, in the context of the further strengthening of the defense relations of the two states, dealing with common challenges, such as the situation in Ukraine, the Middle East and the Red Sea.

The topics of the meeting included the Prosperity Guardian operation in the Red Sea and the Greek participation in the EU’s Aspides operation.

Dendias pointed out that Greece, the country with the largest merchant fleet, cannot remain a spectator in terrorist incidents and will defend free navigation and the safety of sailors, in cooperation with its allies and partners.

The Greek Minister also informed about the creation of the Greek innovation ecosystem in our country’s Armed Forces, inviting the United Kingdom to participate in it, while there was also a discussion, in the context of the promotion of bilateral defense cooperation, about the possible grant of minesweepers from the United Kingdom Kingdom to Greece.