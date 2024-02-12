A difficult week starts for the government; all the open fronts

A difficult week starts for the government. The crucial meeting between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the farmers has been scheduled for Tuesday. The goal is to avoid an escalation of the mobilizations.

The debate on the bill for same-sex couples in the Parliament will follow on Wednesday and Thursday.

The rural front

Undoubtedly, the issue that tops the current affairs is the mobilizations of the farmers. The government wants a solution so that the country is not cut in two. Although fiscal margins are specific, ways are being sought to further support those active in the primary sector of the economy.

For example, there will be an acceleration of the return of the excise tax on oil, while some additional measures will probably be announced in the energy field with an emphasis on the region of Thessaly.

Civil marriage of same-sex couples

With regard to the bill for equality in civil marriage, the government wants it to be voted by as many New Democracy MPs as possible, while a message has been sent to those who do not want to say “yes”, to prefer abstention instead of voting against.

Universities

Special focus is placed on developments regarding universities. More specifically, it remains to be seen which universities will continue their sit-in protests against the promoted changes in education.

A positive agenda on the way to the European elections

The government wants to close a series of difficult issues in February in order to have a clear path until the European elections. In the spring, the goal is to go ahead with a series of positive provisions, such as for example the increase of the minimum wage, the activation of new employment programs, the implementation of new actions in the housing sector, etc.