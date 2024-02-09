Sunlight Group consolidates its presence after the full acquisition of Ubatt

Sunlight Group, a member of the Olympia Group, aims to accelerate its expansion in the global battery recycling market, as well as its consolidation in the German RES market, with the complete acquisition of Ubatt GmbH.

The Greek company owned 50% of the German company and is proceeding with the acquisition of the remaining 50%. The acquisition will be carried out through Sunlight Recycling, a subsidiary of Sunlight Group, subject to approval by the competent competition authorities.

According to the company, the acquisition of 100% of Ubatt’s equity capital is in line with Sunlight’s strategy of consolidating its subsidiaries under a model based on business platforms.

Significant synergies

This initiative enhances operational efficiency by promoting significant synergies in the collection and recycling of used batteries.

It strengthens Sunlight’s position in the recycling of used lead and lithium batteries, marking an important milestone and underlining the group’s unwavering commitment to sustainability as a key global player in energy storage.

The collection and recycling of used batteries is one of the strategic pillars of Sunlight Group’s activity.

The company expects sustainable high growth rates in the coming years and continues to make significant investments supported by its balance sheet, both in OPEX and CAPEX.