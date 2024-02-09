Travlou: Cooperation is the key

The viability of international shipping and international trade depend on the effective and productive cooperation of all of us to adopt realistic solutions, the president of the Union of Greek Shipowners, Melina Travlou, noted speaking at the 14th annual Capital Link Forum in Athens.

“Collaboration is the key,” she underlined and added: “It is time to work together to ensure a path that leads to a greener, more sustainable and economically viable future for the shipping industry.”

In fact, most of the speakers at the conference focused on the same key points, namely the need for cooperation.

Key Points

– We do not produce energy; we do not trade energy.

– We use and transfer energy.

– We do not design or build machines or ships, but we make the investments that make it possible.

– It is a fact that shipping is the most efficient and environmentally friendly mode of transport.

– But it is also a fact that in terms of the green transition, we are charting the course of our industry day by day.

“Our industry requires a comprehensive and balanced regulatory framework. This is why we strongly embrace the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Greenhouse Gas Strategy,” she noted and added: “However, it is important to note that IMO only regulates ships. It cannot directly regulate other stakeholders whose contribution to decarbonization is fundamental. We therefore urge states to support the IMO in successfully achieving the adoption of concrete, medium-term measures to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. In this way, the IMO must ensure the sustainability of all parts of shipping.”