Stylianidis: Greece plays a leading role in shipping decarbonization

Greece will play a leading role in the process of shipping decarbonization, which is very high on the agenda of the International Maritime Organization IMO, Minister of Maritime and Island Policy Christos Stylianidis pointed out speaking at the 14th annual Capital Link Greek Shipping Forum in Athens.

For this purpose, he invited energy producers and suppliers, port managers, logistics companies, charterers, engine manufacturers and of course ship owners, as well as the scientific community, to cooperate.

The minister also said that reducing pollution and enhancing energy efficiency require significant capital and therefore a mix of public and private funding that should be considered more thoroughly.

Referring to the danger of attacks against ships in the Red Sea, he described the situation as “an unacceptable violation of international law that violates the freedom of navigation,” recalling that from the beginning of this conflict, the Greek government strongly condemned the attacks and took immediate measures.

Stylianidis underlined that Greece – one of the states with the largest ship ownership in the world – has a fundamental interest in maintaining the freedom of navigation and the protection of lives. He added: “It is our responsibility. It is our duty to do so. And as the Minister of Maritime and Island Policy of Greece, I can assure you that we remain steadfast in this principle.”