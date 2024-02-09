Mytilineos: Climate targets require incentives for industry

Every ton of metals that Europe stops producing will be replaced by imports with higher carbon emissions, Eurometaux president Evangelos Mytilineos estimated.

Commenting on the European Commission’s publication of the 2040 climate target for a 90% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, Mytilineos said: “After four years of unprecedented geopolitical challenges, the way forward is likely to be just as turbulent. Securing the raw materials Europe needs will be of ever-increasing strategic importance.

This means we must act now to highlight the importance of resilience and economic security in the 2030 and 2040 climate goals. We will only do this with thriving European industrial value chains and real incentives that go beyond the target-setting approach and the increased costs determined by the regulations.”

“Every ton of metal that Europe stops producing domestically will be replaced by imports with a higher carbon footprint, from plants outside the EU. For security and sustainability, let’s realize the EU’s long-term ambition for the climate through a full value chain approach, to build strategic industries, not abandon them,” he underlined.

Beyond its rich industrial base, the metals industry has over 90 supply chain projects ready to contribute to the EU’s raw materials sustainability targets, with leading environmental and climate performance.”