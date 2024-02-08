LNG: The Alexandroupolis floating unit to operate soon

The Mechanical Completion Certificate signed between the AVAX Group and DESFA for the FSRU connection project with the National Natural Gas System is an important milestone.

According to AVAX’s announcement, the completed project includes the design, supply of materials and construction works for the installation of a metering-regulating station and a central sewage station (with the bypass) within a DESFA plot in the area of Amfitritis for the supply of DESFA natural gas transmission pipeline from the FSRU.

The project is almost ready for operation, as the commissioning tests are in full progress, so that it can immediately be delivered to commercial use and the COD date (Commercial Operation Date – start of commercial operation) can be announced.

New gateway – critical for security of energy supply

The floating natural gas storage and regasification unit of Alexandroupolis, implemented by Gastrade, is a critical infrastructure for the security of natural gas supply in Greece and the wider Balkan region since it opens a new LNG entry gate in the North (after the Revythoussa terminal). It is also important for Greece’s plans to become a natural gas exporter to the countries north of its borders. It is recalled that Gastrade’s special tanker sailed from Singapore’s Seatrium shipyard last November, after completing its 10-month FSRU conversion process.