Costamare: 350-million-dollar profit in 2023

Costamare announced 2023 revenues of 2.5 billion US dollars for the containership fleet and liquidity of 1-billion-euro dollars.

The NYSE-listed company recorded profits of 96.6 million US dollars in the fourth quarter and 350 million US dollars on an annual basis.

The company, which has recently made an opening to bulk carriers and shipping financing, ended the year with contracted revenues from the containership fleet amounting to 2.5 billion US dollars. At the same time, its fleet, consisting of 68 containerships, is booked by 95% for 2024 and by 78% for 2025. At the same time, the company also has a fleet of bulk carriers, the dry bulk operator, and Neptune Leasing.

As the company’s CFO, Grigoris Zikos, pointed out in his statements, “following our strategic decision in 2021 to enter the dry bulk sector at an opportune time in the cycle, we developed our newly established commercial platform which operates a fleet of 51 dry bulk vessels. Having invested 200 million US dollars in the new business, we have a long-term commitment to a sector whose fundamentals we view positively.”