Stylianidis outlines the Maritime Affairs Ministry’s goals for 2024

Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, Christos Stylianidis, outlined the ministry’s goals for 2024 during the ministry’s pie cutting ceremony.

The minister praised the ethos and professionalism of the Hellenic Coast Guard which protects the sea borders of Greece and Europe, while he expressed his thanks to the Greek seamen for highlighting the value of the Greek navy.

“We are not alone in this difficult effort, to keep our shipping and Greece a leading power around the world. The political leadership is next to us and helps us to do our best and keep our shipping as high as possible and to claim what we are entitled to,” Sttylianides said and added: “We are leaders in this area. And this was also proven as we won first place in IMO. I think it will be a difficult year. But I am sure that together we will prove that we can perform even better in difficult times.”