Polyplast to “N”: Improving productivity and expanding into new markets

Polyplast general director Giorgos Papadas underlined in an interview with “naftemporiki.gr” that the company’s strategy is focused on innovation, continuous renewal and the evolution of the products and services.

“Since our founding year in 1990, Polyplast has been on the rise in the field of plastic packaging manufacturing. The successful course is due to our continuous commitment to the production of high quality products, as well as to the adoption of sustainable practices in the production process. Polyplast has established itself as a company that offers not only high quality products, but also the ability to respond quickly by having a strong after sales service,” he stated.

The success of the company is reflected on its stable partnerships with large enterprises in the domestic market, he said and added: With similar success, we also operate abroad, exporting our products to the following countries: Holland, Belgium, France, Great Britain, Ireland, Luxembourg, Albania, Turkey, Bulgaria, Skopje, Kosovo, Italy and most recently Saudi Arabia. Moreover, our customers that exceed 2,500,000, among them leaders in the food industry as well as the retail trade, are proof and guarantee for the quality of our products and services.

Papadas also referred to the opportunities as well as the challenges of the plastics industry in the era of the circular economy, many of them as a result of the European Union’s policy to reduce the use of plastics.

“At Polyplast, we seek to remain pioneers, adapting our activities to market developments and imperatives. We continue to invest in research and development to create new, sustainable materials that meet strict EU standards.

Being active in the industry we are part of the solution that enables a sustainable future. Our vision is the transition to a circular economy business model with innovations and investments in this direction,” he stressed.

He also noted: “We are also looking at the possibility of cooperation with local partners, in order to improve our presence in new markets. As part of our development plan, we are investing in environmentally friendly production practices in order to meet the increased demands for sustainable products. At the same time, we continue the research for the development of innovative materials and technologies in the field of plastics.”