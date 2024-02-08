Theon International listed in the Amsterdam Stock Exchange; first IPO in Europe

The Greek Theon International entered the Amsterdam Stock Exchange, after it managed to successfully complete this year’s first initial public offering (IPO) in Europe.

The listing on Euronext, one of the leading markets in Europe, is considered a strong success story, with Theon’s capitalization starting from 700 million euros.

The share price stood at 10 euros at the beginning of the trading, followed by marginal changes.

From the management’s side, it was expressed great satisfaction over the high quality of the institutional investors, who showed their trust to the defense company.

The listed company is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of night vision and thermal imaging instruments for military and security applications.

Having “fresh” funds, the company aims to proceed with new acquisitions, expanding the product portfolio, as well as the field of activities.