Brown Hotels announce franchise agreement with Hilton

Brown Hotels announced a franchise agreement with Hilton, with the addition of two hotel units in the “Curio Collection by Hilton”, which it manages and operates in Greece and are ready to welcome guests in the summer season.

These are ‘Isla Brown Chania Resort’ and ‘Isla Brown Corinthia Resort & Spa’, two luxury hotels with their own special character.

This development comes to underline the development course recorded by Brown Hotels in Greece, as two of its hotels joined the collection of the Curio chain and strengthened their premium and luxury character. Brown Hotels remain committed to providing high-quality services, which is fully in line with Hilton’s standards and philosophy.

Thanks to this partnership, Hilton expands its presence in Greece, while Brown Hotels is strengthened with all the advantages offered by Hilton, one of the largest and most traditional hotel chains in the world, but also the most recognizable hospitality brand in Greece.

Hilton is a hospitality giant with a portfolio that includes 22 brands and nearly 7,400 hotels with over 1.1 million rooms in 124 countries.

The collaboration concerns the upgrading of infrastructure and services, but also the addition of the two resorts in the Hilton Honors loyalty program, which has more than 173 million members and offers important privileges to guests. Hilton Honors members earn points from their stays and earn rewards and discounts.

The Curio Collection by Hilton is a global network of more than 145 unique hotels and resorts that have been selected for their special character.