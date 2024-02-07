TITAN achieves top ‘A’ CDP score for climate leadership

TITAN announced that it has earned a place on the globally recognized “A” List of the carbon disclosure non-profit organization CDP for the second consecutive year, in recognition of its leadership in corporate transparency and performance on climate change. Furthermore, the company has achieved an “A-” score for water security management. TITAN is one of only three companies in its sector to attain top scores in both categories.

This consistent recognition at the highest level underscores TITAN’s commitment to driving sustainability, in line with its “2026 Green Growth” strategy. The company, which is among the 346 companies worldwide across all sectors with an “A” on climate out of over 21,000 assessed, remains at the forefront of decarbonization and sustainability initiatives within the building materials industry, making significant contributions to the global pursuit of a net-zero, nature-positive world.

Since 2020, TITAN has reduced its CO2 emissions by almost 10%. The year 2023 was marked by the launch of IFESTOS, the company’s groundbreaking Carbon Capture project in Greece and the largest of its kind in Europe, which will capture 1.9 million tonnes of CO2 annually.

The CDP scores add to other recent ratings, such as a consistent MSCI ESG Rating of “AA” for three consecutive years and prime status in the ISS ESG corporate rating. Additionally, TITAN has earned a Silver badge from EcoVadis and secured high rankings in assessments by S&P Global – being in the top 10% of the construction materials industry- and Moody’s Analytics.