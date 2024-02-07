Mevaco signs agreement with Intracom Defense

Mevaco signed an agreement with Intracom Defense SA for the manufacture of metal parts of defense systems with an export orientation.

According to the announcement, “the contract amounting to 5.7 million dollars and duration of approximately 24 months justifies the strategic decision of the management of Mevaco for the creation, organization and operation of a special department of defense systems with specially trained personnel and specialized means of production.”

It is noted that the goal of the Mevaco company is the systematic strengthening of its presence in the international market of defense systems, which shows extremely increased interest and prospects for those involved in this sector.