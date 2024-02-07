Agreements between the French MBDA and the Greek Miltech and ALTUS

Two agreements between the French MBDA “leader in the field of defense” and two Greek companies, “Miltech active in the field of electronics and ALTUS active in Drones” were signed at the French embassy.

According to the French ambassador Laurence Auer, industrial cooperation between Greece and France is promoted, export dynamics and jobs are created for Greek companies and the interoperability of the armed forces of the two countries is facilitated.

“These three companies, which represent the best in the field of technology and innovation, are a symbol of the cooperation between Greek and French companies, which corresponds to the objectives of the strategic partnership, as signed in September 2021 by the President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis,” Auer stated shortly before the signing of the agreements.

The representative of French diplomacy praised the role of the Greek Ministry of National Defense, “which created the appropriate framework for these collaborations to take place, either at the industrial or scientific level.”

“What is being created,” she added, “is a network that includes small and medium-sized businesses and “thanks to today’s collaboration with MBDA, companies will export outside of Greece, which would not have had the opportunity to do so under other circumstances.”

These two agreements prove that the relations between Greece and France have duration and aim at a safe, sovereign Europe, the Europe of defense.

In closing, the ambassador said that the signing of the agreement “is a real symbol for the benefit of the interoperability of the armed forces of each country.”

According to a statement issued by MBDA, the French company signed “two cooperation agreements for development projects in Greece”. These two agreements are part of MBDA’s “R&D Booster” initiative, which aims to develop long-term cooperation in Europe and is part of the Greece-France strategic partnership agreement signed in 2021.

MBDA will cooperate with the Greek industrial companies, MILTECH and ALTUS, in development projects of systems based on the AKERON MP missile.

“The signing of these two new cooperation agreements further strengthens the special relationship between our two countries, with more than 50 years of support to the Greek Armed Forces,” said MBDA CEO Eric Beranger at the signing ceremony. It is also, he added, “another success for the strategic partnership signed with Greece and demonstrates MBDA’s ability to further strengthen its industrial cooperation in Europe, especially for the development of long-term activities, a concept that lies at the heart of our DNA.”

These development projects complement existing cooperation initiatives in the areas of production, services and Research and Development. All these projects and contracts, he concluded, aim to strengthen the ties between MBDA and the Greek Defense Technological and Industrial Base (DITB).