Tourism: Higher tourist arrivals from Ireland to Greece

Arrivals from Ireland are expected to register another strong performance in 2024 following an increase of 33% in the first nine months of 2023, versus the same period in 2022.

More specifically, the new year is starting with the best of prospects as regards arrivals from Ireland.

This upward trend is expected to continue, as new air routes to Heraklion, Rhodes and Zakynthos are planned, with the messages from the market at the Holiday World Show Dublin 2024 (26-28/01/2024) being more than encouraging.

The Greek National Tourism Organisation (GNTO) participated in the most important tourist event of the year for Ireland, with a larger stand compared to 2023, a targeted promotion of Greece and a number of co-exhibitors, including the Region of Central Macedonia, the Halkidiki Tourism Promotion Organisation, the Thessaloniki Tourism Organisation and the Rhodes Hotel Association.

The Greek stand was visited by the Ambassador of Greece to Ireland, Magdalini Nicolaou, the Minister of Transport of Ireland, Jack Chambers, and the Ambassador of Cyprus to Ireland, Louis Telemachou.

During the exhibition:

It was agreed to organize a familiarization trip (fam/press trip) to Heraklion in May 2024, for the launch of the new Aer Lingus flight from Dublin to Heraklion.

An additional press trip was planned on behalf of the Irish newspaper The Sun and a fam trip for Travel counselors in Thessaloniki and Halkidiki with the aim of enriching their proposals for Northern Greece.

New airline routes

Flights to new destinations in Greece from Ireland will be available in 2024.