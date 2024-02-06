Vodafone: Increase in revenue from services and ICT projects 

Vodafone Greece said its revenue from services rose 0.9% to 218 million euros in the third quarter (October-December 2023) compared to the corresponding period a year ago.

According to the data released by the Vodafone Group, the revenues of its subsidiary in Greece have been positively affected by the contracts for the implementation of Information Technology and Communication Technologies (ICT) projects that it has undertaken.

The increase in data consumption from the mobile network is significant (65%) for another quarter, 112,837 TB compared to 68,410 TB in the quarter of October-December 2022.

In mobile telephony, Vodafone Greece’s subscribers stood at 4.290 million at the end of the period, with 45% of them having a contract. The new mobile connections achieved in the quarter were 41 thousand.

Average revenue per user (ARPU) was 10 euros, down from 10.4 euros a year ago. The ARPU of the contracts was 16.2 euros against 17.9 euros.

In fixed telephony, connections continue to decrease. At the end of 2023, the company had 937 subscribers compared to 948 thousand a year ago. Compared to the previous quarter, its fixed line subscribers decreased by 3 thousand.

Broad-based services revenue rose in 14 of the 17 markets in which it operates.

The Group’s management stated that it maintains the forecast for adjusted EBITDA of approximately 13.3 billion euros and adjusted free cash flows of 3.3 billion euros throughout its financial year April 2023 to March 2024.

Margherita Della Valle, CEO of Vodafone Group, commented that Vodafone “maintained good service revenue momentum in the third quarter in both Europe and Africa, supported by further acceleration of Vodafone Business, with Cloud and Internet of Things services increasing by more than 20%.”

In particular, the increase in revenues from Vodafone Business services at Group level stood at 5%.