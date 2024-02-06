Development Ministry: An entrepreneur can set up a company using only his personal computer

“Within the next few months and in just ten minutes at a cost of 15 to 18 euros, an entrepreneur can set up a company using only his personal computer,” the Ministry of Development said in a statement.

Until now, the prospective new entrepreneur needed valuable time – potentially exceeding one month – as he had to visit at least three different services.

All legal forms can now be established with a standard statute and additional content, allowing interested parties to draft and submit the statutes of their company.

The 12 legal forms that are additionally included are as follows:

Limited Company (from 01/05/2024)

Consortium (from 01/05/2024)

Civil Company (from 01/05/2024)

Civil Cooperative (from 01/07/2024)

Energy Community of Citizens (from 01/07/2024)

Renewable Energy Community (from 01/07/2024)

Social Cooperative Limited Liability Company (from 01/10/2024)

Social Cooperative Enterprise (from 01/10/2024)

Workers’ Cooperative (from 01/10/2024)

European Cooperative Society (from 01/12/2024)

European Economic Interest Group (from 01/12/2024)

European Company (from 01/12/2024)

In a statement, Development Minister Kostas Skrekas pointed out that “we continue to work every day to cut down on bureaucracy that afflicts professionals and citizens” and added: “The friendly business environment that the government is building is in practice. The possibility of electronic establishment of a company is extended to 12 more legal forms. Time-consuming bureaucratic procedures are simplified, entrepreneurship is promoted and facilitated, especially for young people. Simplifying, standardizing and digitizing all processes, we are dealing with bureaucracy at its root. Our government is changing Greece and proves it every day.”