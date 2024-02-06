41 investment projects amounting to 184 million euros for port upgrading

A total of 41 investment projects were submitted to the tender for the upgrade of Greek ports. The public expenditure is estimated at 139,090,800.00 euros and will be funded by the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF).

However, the bids submitted by interested parties surpassed the amount, reaching 184,588,025.30 euros.

The Ministry of Tourism has already started the evaluation of the submitted projects.

In her statement, Tourism Minister, Olga Kefalogianni, underlined that “a significant step is being taken for the enhancement of maritime tourism to fully exploit its potential. The ministry’s goal is to improve the quality of maritime tourism services and meet the increased demand for yachting tourism in Greece, with the view to enhancing competitiveness and promoting our country to even higher positions internationally.

The protection of marine and coastal areas, ensuring sustainability and the environmental impact of tourism activities, is of strategic importance for the ministry.”