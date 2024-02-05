Dr. João Breda: Our goal is to change the healthcare culture in Greece

The reform of the health system in Greece and the quality and safety of health care are the new challenges that our country has been asked to face with the help of the World Health Organization. The Head of the Office of Quality Care and Patient Safety of WHO Athens & Special Advisor to the WHO Regional Director, Dr. João Breda analyzes the WHO’s positions.

Dr. Breda, what does the cooperation of the World Health Organization with Greece foresee?

The cooperation between the World Health Organization and Greece encompasses a wide range of public health initiatives, including disease surveillance, health system enhancement, policy development, research, emergency response, and health promotion. Our collaborative efforts focus on addressing specific health challenges and improving the overall well-being of the population.

What are the programs that your office runs in our country and what are the difficulties encountered in carrying them out?

Our office in Greece is involved in several healthcare and mental health programs. These programs aim to address key challenges in the healthcare system and improve mental health services. However, they have faced certain difficulties in their implementation.

· Quality of Mental Health Care for Children and Adolescents: In March 2022, WHO Quality of Care Office and Patient Safety, launched a European Program on the Quality of Mental Health Care for Children and Adolescents. Following the Mental Health Summit in Athens, Greece, in July 2021, the Greek government aligned with the WHO European Framework for Action on Mental Health, making children and adolescent mental health a central priority in Greece’s national public health strategy.

· Healthcare System Reformation (Health-IQ): The WHO Athens Quality of Care and Patient Safety Office is leading a project called ” Development and Implementation of a Framework for Quality Measurement and Assessment of Healthcare and Services Provided by Health Service-Providing Bodies”, under the Hellenic Republic’s National Development Programme (NDP) to improve the healthcare system. This project aims to address issues such as disorganization, coordination deficiencies, and the need for quality benchmarks in Greek healthcare.

· National Strategy for Quality of Care and Patient Safety: The European Commission’s Directorate-General for Structural Reform Support (DG REFORM) is collaborating with the WHO Athens office to develop a national strategy for quality of care, patient safety, and patient engagement in healthcare services. This initiative is part of the Greek Recovery and Resilience Plan.

In summary, our office is involved in mental health, healthcare system improvement, and quality of care programs. Main challenge is to change the culture regarding the quality of care and patient safety in Greece.

What are the major needs in Greece in the field of Health in your opinion? Where should the government focus?

We believe that Ministry of Health priorities are entirely focused on the needs of the Greek people and many important reforms are being implemented as we speak. Some areas where we are delighted to see progress and initiative are around healthcare access and quality: Ensuring everyone has access to quality healthcare, mental Health, prevention, and health promotion including immunization and on the development of action to support the health of the aging population and the healthcare workforce.

Where is Greece compared to other EU member states?

Greece’s healthcare system has evolved significantly over the last years although it is suffering from many challenges like it is the case in all EU countries. In terms of life expectancy, Greece generally showed favorable outcomes compared to the EU average, particularly in areas related to cardiovascular health and the benefits of the Mediterranean diet. However, health challenges related to noncommunicable diseases, such as obesity and smoking, persist.

Public health initiatives in Greece included efforts to control tobacco use and promote healthy eating and physical activity, but the effectiveness of these programs varied. Access to healthcare services was generally available, but disparities existed in some regions and among vulnerable populations. Health inequalities within Greece were evident, with disparities in health outcomes between different socioeconomic groups and regions.

Dr. Breda what have we learned from the pandemic and how should national governments prepare to face a future risk?

The COVID-19 pandemic has provided us with valuable insights. We’ve learned that global collaboration is paramount. National governments must strengthen international partnerships, sharing information and resources, to effectively address cross-border health threats. Early detection and rapid response are crucial, so investment in early warning systems and preparedness is essential.

Additionally, resilient healthcare systems are a necessity. We should ensure that our healthcare infrastructure can flexibly adapt to increased demands during crises. This includes prioritizing the training and well-being of our healthcare workforce, who play a pivotal role in crisis response.

Furthermore, we’ve seen the critical importance of vaccination infrastructure and digital health technologies, which can significantly enhance our ability to respond to pandemics. Effective risk communication, supply chain resilience, and community engagement are all vital aspects of a comprehensive preparedness strategy.

Ultimately, health equity should be at the forefront of our efforts. We must address health disparities to ensure that vulnerable populations receive the care and support they need during health crises. These lessons should guide our future policies and practices as we work to strengthen our collective global health resilience.