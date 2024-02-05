Vikos: Plan for 100-million-euro investments with an emphasis on robotic technologies and energy autonomy

The Εpirotic Bottling Industry (Vikos) is planning 100-million-euro investments in the next five years amid strong competition in the sector and seeks to become “the absolutely successful case study in the domestic industry.”

More specifically, “since the beginning of the company’s operation, we have continuously invested in innovation and in our vision to make a great industry in Greece. We managed to reach the first position in terms of financial data in the water and soft drinks market and to be the second largest company after the multinational competition,” its managing director Petros Sepetas noted and added:

“After the agreement we had with the Recovery Fund and Eurobank, we are proceeding to the next phase of the company. In addition to the 63 million euros of the agreement with the Recovery and Resilience Fund, additional investments are foreseen, placing the total amount of funds budgeted over the five years at 100 million euros.”

According to the company’s Sales and Marketing Director, Konstantinos Sepetas: “In the Εpirotic Bottling Industry of the future, the innovation and technology we adopt is based on the Industry 4.0 standard with systems that perceive, predict and interact with natural time so that the decisions we will make support real-time production. We will invest in robotic technologies, sustainable practices and energy autonomy, logistics support projects, and digital transformation to keep our industry at a state-of-the-art level.”