Three ministers of the French government expected to visit Athens in mid-February

Three ministers of the French government are expected to visit Athens in mid-February, accompanied by a large business delegation. The French embassy and the Hellenic-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry have undertaken the organization of the visit to the capital of Greece and the official dinner at the “Grande Bretagne” hotel. Minister of Energy and Environment, Theodoros Skylakakis, will be the keynote speaker.

The issue of energy will dominate the discussions of the Greek-French meeting in Athens, as representatives of TOTAL will participate in the business delegation. Participants will examine the possibility of large investments in various sectors of the Greek economy, with the volume of trade between the two countries having reached 3.4 billion euros.

Piraeus Bank’s results next week

Piraeus Bank, whose CEO is Christos Megalou, has changed the dates for announcing its results, and has indulged in a road race to catch up with the placement in the first week of March. However, the Capital Market wanted to see the figures earlier in order to approve the newsletter and thus the announcement of the results was moved to February 14, without the publication of financial statements. As far as placement is concerned, the index has stood at 20%.

SoGen

It is not only a Greek phenomenon. As interest rates will fall, banks are working on their new models. Societe Generale will cut around 900 jobs at its French headquarters in an effort to reduce costs and boost profits, sources told Reuters. The job cuts will mainly target IT services and other support functions.