Methanol gaining ground among new containerships

The use of methanol for propulsion in dual-fuel engines (methanol-ready) is constantly gaining ground in the companies’ orders for new containerships.

The main reason for the increasing demand is the fact that liners operate on very specific routes, making it easy to set up a methanol supply network.

In the first month of 2024, some 23 new dual-fuel methanol vessels were ordered as shipowners’ favorite alternative fuel option keeps its momentum.

In its monthly report, Norwegian firm DNV said that around 70% of orders for methanol dual-fuel ships concerned containerships and the rest bulk carriers and ro-ro vessels.

DNV’s consultant, Martin Wold, said that confirmed orders for methanol-fueled ships total 228, adding that this will significantly expand the current global fleet of 29 ships in the coming years.

Moreover, global container shipping companies Evergreen and X-Press Feeders recently signed a memorandum of understanding to launch a green methanol feed network, the first in Europe.