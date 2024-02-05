Logo Image

Supermarket prices are still soaring

According to the latest data, Greece shows a higher rate of increase in food prices compared to the Eurozone average. More specifically, Greece had the second worst performance in January

Inflation is “contained” but supermarket prices remain high. More specifically, despite the downward trend in the consumer price index, food prices are still recording a rate higher than 7%, raising the accumulated rate of price spike during the crisis above 27%.

The slowdown in the growth rate of the harmonized price index recorded by Eurostat in most European countries is not felt in the family budgets, as the ongoing price increases – in many cases double-digit – in basic goods are strongly reflected in the citizens’ pockets.

The first month of the year ended with a change of 7.1%, compared to 5.7% in the Eurozone. Germany stood at 5.1%, Italy at 5.6% and the Netherlands at 4.2%. Only Malta had a worse performance than Greece (+8.7%), while Cyprus showed one of the best performances, with the sectoral index held at 3%.

One of the main reasons why there was a decline in the rate of price growth in January (note: the harmonized index in Greece stood at 3.2% compared to 3.7% in December) was the drop in energy prices.

The specific index fell 6.4% in Greece (from a 4% drop in December), which is mainly attributed to the continued de-escalation of natural gas prices and, by extension, electricity. Electricity tariffs were lower in January compared to December.

