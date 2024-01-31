EURIMAC: New investment plan of 8 million euros

Eurimac pasta company recorded a new increase in sales and exports in 2023, while its two-year investment program totals 8 million euros.

Turnover reached 74.5 million euros in 2023 compared to 71.7 million euros in 2022, the company’s president, Stavros Konstantinidis, said to “Naftemporiki.”

“However, we should emphasize that in the pasta industry, what we consider important is the volume of pasta produced which reached 72,500 tons in 2023 compared to 71,000 tons in 2022. The goal for 2024 is to exceed 75,000 tons, gaining ground both abroad and in the Greek market, as our main brand MAKVEL rose significantly in 2023, despite the overall downward trend of the sector,” Konstantinidis added.

55% of the company’s sales come from exports and 50% of the pasta that Greece exports is produced at MAKVEL – EURIMAC facilities, as it operates in approximately 60 countries on all continents either with private label products or with pasta that carries its own brands. “There are countries in which we are traditionally present, some since the 1960s, while there are also areas of the world where our presence is more recent. The aim of our exports is to recognize the quality and nutritional value of our pasta, to strengthen our presence in the countries where we have a long-standing presence and of course to enter new markets,” emphasized the president of the company.

Investments and new products

The new two-year (2024-2025) investment program of 8 million euros concerns new facilities, warehouses and mechanical equipment, with the aim of stabilizing the company’s sales in volumes over 70,000 tons and has been preceded by investments of 11 million euros that were completed in 2021 followed by energy investments of 3.7 million euros.

At the same time, since the beginning of this year, the company has been planning and implementing a rebranding of the MAKVEL brand.

Regarding other collaborations, in Greece it collaborates with all the retail chains active in the country, while its presence in the small market is also very important. It also has a presence in the largest retail chains in Europe, and in a significant number in the rest of the world.