Titan Cement: New investment in Turkey

Titan Cement International (TCI) has acquired concession rights in Vezirhan Pozzolana Quarry, in East Marmara, Turkey, in line with its strategy to further expand the portfolio of low-carbon cementitious products available to its customers.

Used in the manufacturing of low-carbon cement, pozzolana is a material of increasing importance for the cement industry.

This acquisition not only bolsters Titan’s efforts to secure long-term pozzolana reserves for its own use and for trading, but also reinforces the company’s 2026 growth strategy, which focuses on doubling the volume of green cements and expediting the market launch of new green products and cementitious solutions. The current acquisition follows the participation in Aegean Perlites, which operates perlite and pozzolan quarries on the Greek island of Yali. Both transactions are in line with Titan’s science-based decarbonization targets, which provide for the reduction of its carbon emissions by 35% by 20301 and the increase of the share of green products in its portfolio to over 50%.

Christos Panagopoulos, Regional Director Eastern Med, Titan, commented: “Access to Vezirhan Quarry’s strong reserves potential and high-quality material, will allow Titan to further broaden the portfolio of low carbon cementitious products available to its customers. The quarry has access to a deep port and railway transportation, facilitating both land and sea-borne distribution across Titan’s global locations.”

Leonidas Canellopoulos, Chief Sustainability and Innovation Officer, Titan, added: “Being future-ready for a net zero world is more than just an ambition for Titan, and the acquisition of concession rights in Vezirhan Quarry is part of our solid roadmap that entails over 100 initiatives, covering the entire scope of our geographic operations and span of our value chain.”