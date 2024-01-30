Golden Visa: Foreign investors turn to Crete and Rhodes

The latest analysis by Elxis-At Home in Greece records an increased demand for holiday homes from foreign buyers in areas around the urban centers of Crete, Rhodes and Halkidiki.

This development is attributed to changes on the Golden Visa program, which made the investment public turn to other regions, where the lower investment limit of 250,000 euros still applies.

“The increase of the minimum purchase limit to 500,000 euros in the large cities of Athens (center, northern and southern suburbs) and Thessaloniki (center) has directed those wishing to obtain a Golden Visa residence permit to other destinations. The areas around the urban centers of Rhodes, Crete and Halkidiki are the winners,” noted George Gavrielidis, managing director of Elxis, which specializes in the sale of holiday homes to foreign buyers in Greece.

This trend will become more evident in the coming months, when a significant number of sales will be completed. However, there has already been recorded an increase in the number of British and US holiday home buyers, who are now also seeking to secure the Golden Visa.

Accordingly, the buying interest from Canada and Israel has also increased. Based on the figures from the Ministry of Migration and Asylum, the number of permits granted to UK investors rose 77.8% to 370 by the end of November 2023, up from 208 in January of the same year.

Permits to US citizens (among them several second- and third-generation expatriates) have increased to 270 by the end of November from 183 in early 2023, up 47.5%.

These numbers are expected to rise sharply in the coming months, due to the long delay in approvals of existing permit applications.