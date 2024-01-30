Good omens for Greek tourism in 2024

The omens are good for Greek tourism this year, with the British market playing a key role. However, moderate optimism is also expressed over the prospects of the German market.

The new president of the Hellenic Hoteliers Federation, Yiannis Hatzis, stated to “Naftemporiki”:

Tourism success has been one of the top issues recently. The contribution of our sector to the increase of public revenues and employment,as well as the support of Greek society and economy, is recognized. Greek tourism, in addition to a long history, also has huge growth prospects. Our goal is to be approached as a rapidly growing sector of the Greek economy. A sector that is called upon to strengthen the local societies and economies in a balanced and substantial way, in all regions of the country. However, in order to strengthen tourism development in terms of sustainability, special emphasis must be placed on public infrastructure, for which a substantial dialogue should be initiated. We must all realize that it is a mistake to try to shift the debate from public infrastructure to “hypertourism”.

Unfortunately, ‘hypertourism’ in many cases functions as a disguise which hides our inability to do what we owe to improve the standard of living first of the residents of the areas, and then of their visitors. Personally, I am optimistic about the prospects for tourism development in the coming years and I believe that with targeted and properly planned actions, this can and should concern all regions and all tourist products of the country.”

Crete

As the “flagship” of Greek tourism, Crete is already recording positive signs of growth from its traditional markets – Britain, Germany and Scandinavian countries. The president of the Chania Hoteliers’ Union and deputy president of the Hellenic Hoteliers Federation, Manolis Giannoulis, expressed his optimism for this year’s tourism performance.

Pieria and Halkidiki

As long as there is no new international crisis, the president of the hoteliers of Pieria, Iraklis Tsitlakidis, estimated that Greek tourism can look to 2024 with optimism.

The driving force of tourism in Pieria is the Balkans together with the Germans and the markets of the Visegrad countries and the Greeks – the latter mainly in the high season – but soon contracts will also be signed with Britain.