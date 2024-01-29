Germanos: It enters the market of household appliances

Consumers will now find a wide range of small household appliances, from leading market brands and at affordable prices, in Germanos stores. In the company’s 250 stores throughout Greece, but also online through www.germanos.gr, consumers can equip their home with the small appliance they desire, making their everyday life easier.

Enriching its product portfolio even more, Germanos follows modern trends and is constantly evolving, bringing small household appliances with advanced functions. In Germanos, consumers will now find appliances for the kitchen (such as coffee makers, kettles, toasters, ovens, fryers, toasters, multimixers, blenders, grills, kitchen machines, etc.), personal care appliances (such as hair dryers, shavers and clippers, hair straighteners, electric toothbrushes, scales, etc.), but also cleaning and home care devices (such as vacuum cleaners, robot vacuums, steam irons, presses, etc.).

The network of stores also provide devices for the ideal climate and heating (such as dehumidifiers, air purifiers, electric radiators, heaters, electric blankets, air heaters, radiators, fans, etc.). In fact, some of these devices, such as coffee makers, kettles, air fryers, heaters, fans, humidifiers, can be controlled by users remotely, through their smartphone or tablet, enjoying even greater comfort and convenience.

“At Germanos we listen to the needs of our customers and constantly expand our range of products and services, providing integrated technology solutions. With upgraded stores, new product categories, more digital elements, easy payment and flexible delivery methods as well as faster and more personalized service. With people who have been by our customers’ side for 44 years and build strong relationships of trust with them,” said Kostas Vouzas, director of OTE Group’s BU Retail.