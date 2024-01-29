Air Arabia: Direct Athens-Sharjah connection, four times a week

Air Arabia, the first and largest low-cost airline in the Middle East and North Africa, will launch direct flights to Athens as of June 28.

More specifically, the company will start the direct connection between Athens and Sharjah, four times a week. With this addition to its network, Air Arabia aims to facilitate increased accessibility for both business and leisure travelers, strengthening economic and cultural ties between the UAE and Greece.

Underlining the company’s commitment to promote affordable travel around the world, Adel Al Ali, group chief executive officer of Air Arabia, said: “We are delighted to announce the launch of our direct flight connecting Sharjah to Athens, a city known for its rich history, culture and business opportunities. The launch of Air Arabia flights to Athens reflects our continued commitment to provide our customers with seamless connectivity between the two cities, while offering affordable and accessible travel options. We look forward to welcoming our passengers to explore the historic city of Athens.”

On her part, Ioanna Papadopoulou, Director of Communication & Marketing, Athens International Airport, emphasized: “The start of the direct connection between Athens and Sharjah, a new destination for us, is a very important development for the airport, the city and our country, offering passengers the opportunity to travel and experience two exciting cities with Air Arabia’s exceptional product. At the same time, it significantly strengthens the interconnectivity between the two destinations, enhancing the perspective for further strengthening tourist flows and economic relations. Our best wishes to our airline partner for full and safe flights and further development in the Athens market!”.

Air Arabia operates a fleet of Airbus A320 and A321 neo-LR aircraft, the most modern and best-selling single aisle aircraft in the world.