Eurobank: The disbursement of the 6th tranche of the Recovery Fund approved

Eurobank is the first systemic bank to receive approval from the Finance Ministry for the disbursement of the sixth (6th) tranche of the Recovery & Resilience Facility (RRF), amounting to 300 million euros, having fulfilled the required objectives, based on the Operational Agreement signed with the Greek State.

With the 6th tranche and within two years since the launch of the program, Eurobank already manages 1.6 billion euros through the RRF and finances business investments, fulfilling the commitments it has undertaken as an Intermediary Financial Organization for the implementation of the RRF loan arm, contributing with its action to the consolidation of sustainable development in the Greek economy.

The Bank participates in the financing of 69 investment projects, with a total budget of 4.92 billion euros, making use of 1.2-billion-euro resources through the RRF and 860.32 million euros through loans it granted in parallel for these investment projects, contributing to economic development and supporting employment.

Focusing on the “green” and “digital” orientation of RRF and on strengthening the extroversion of Greek entrepreneurship, the Bank immediately begins the distribution of the 6th tranche, channeling resources to a large number of businesses from different sectors:

Renewable Energy Sources (RES) for the construction of Photovoltaic Parks with an emphasis on former lignite producing areas

Electrokinesis and microkinesis

Telecommunications and fiber optic network upgrades

Retail trade

Production of batteries and accumulators

Tourism

Pharmaceutical industry

Food and beverage industry
Providing electronic services

The loan program is implemented within the framework of the National Recovery and Resilience Facility “Greece 2.0” with the financing of the European Union – NextGenerationEU.