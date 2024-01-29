Gerovasilliou Estate: 12.1 million turnover in 2023 – Exports up 12% 

In 2023, the Gerovasilliou Estate recorded an increase in sales, and especially its exports, while new investments of over 3.6 million euros are underway.

The Estate’s turnover, as the head of the company, Vangelis Gerovasilleiou, stated to “Naftemporiki” is estimated to have exceeded 12 million euros in 2023, reaching 12.1 million euros and registering a 9% increase compared to 2022, with exports increasing by 12% and representing a percentage of 32% of its total sales.

Despite the climate challenges, 2023 was, according to Gerovassilliou, a very good year for the company, both quantitatively and qualitatively, and the increase in turnover comes from an increase in quantity and not prices.

The main export markets for the wines of Gerovasilliou Estate are the USA, Canada, Cyprus, Germany and Britain, while the company has export activity in a total of 36 countries, including Taiwan, Korea, Mexico, Brazil, etc. As far as the company’s investment activity is concerned, the new investments – which have been submitted for participation in subsidized programs – are a continuation of the 3 million euro investments implemented in 2022 for a new 150-stremma vineyard for the production of malagouzia and new storage facilities.

In 2023, an additional expansion of the vineyard by 60 stremmas followed, and this year a third expansion will follow with another 40 stremmas, expanding the company’s vineyard to 1,150 stremmas. The Gerovasilliou Estate has been certified with the ETHOS for its Corporate Social Responsibility, implementing practices in favor of human rights, environmental protection and ethical and responsible governance.