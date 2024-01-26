The “hell” of the Red Sea; guidelines to Greek-owned ships

Tension is escalating dangerously in the Red Sea following US strikes in Yemen and threats of new attacks by the Houthis, with several tanker companies now avoiding the area for security reasons.

The Ministry of Shipping has already notified the Greek-owned ships crossing the area. It is recommended that in case of deactivation of the automatic AIS identification system, the operational maritime centers of the area should be informed immediately in order to have the necessary reaction time if required. Vessels are also asked to avoid the 12th and 16th parallel and west of the 46th meridian for the next 48-72 hours, as long as the crisis period will last.

It is noted that shipowners’ concern was heightened last week by the seizure of a Greek-owned tanker by Iran’s navy, allegedly in retaliation for the United States’ seizure of oil from the same vessel last year.

Energy cargo analyst Vortexa noted that tanker re-routings have increased over the past two weeks through the Cape of Good Hope.

According to Vortexa figures, Red Sea crossing numbers are around 15% lower than the 2023 average following the attacks. The decline is mainly observed in LNG and LPG tankers, which recorded particularly high transit numbers in the months prior to the Houthi attacks.