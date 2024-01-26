Mytilineos: Top priority the acquisition of investment grade

The roadmap for the continuation of the dynamic course of MYTILINEOS, which will ensure the consolidation of its profitability at levels above 1 billion euros in the following years, was described by the President and CEO of MYTILINEOS, Evangelos Mytilineos, during the teleconference that followed the publication of the results of 2023.

A year in which the company’s EBITDA broke the barrier of 1 billion euros for the first time in its history (it amounted to 1.014 billion euros from 823 million euros in 2022, up 23%) and net profits after minority rights jumped 34% to 623 million euros from 423 million euros in 2022.

He underlined that the growth will be combined with the parallel maintenance of high liquidity and healthy cash flows, as reaching the investment grade is a top priority for the company.

He also outlined the key activities that will drive growth in the coming years (RES, electricity supply, and natural gas power generation, metal industry projects), explaining that RES will continue to be a key driver (through the further development of the international portfolio of projects that has a power of 14 GW) and highlighting the strategic aim of MYTILINEOS to further strengthen its presence in the projects related to electricity networks which, as he said, will become the main activity in the energy transition, both in Greece and pan-European.

An important project in this direction is the contract signed with GE Vernova at the end of last year for the first submarine interconnection of high transport capacity on the east coast of the United Kingdom, worth 1 billion British pounds.