Jamie Dixon (JP Morgan) congratulates Greece on its economic course

JP Morgan CEO, Jamie Dimon, congratulated Greece on the course of its economy in a video conference call with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis as part of an investment roadshow in New York.

Jamie Dimon: Strong investment interest in Greek companies

“Greece has embraced a healthy path to economic growth, supported by sound policies and reforms that have a footprint, and has achieved impressive reductions in its debt-to-GDP ratio,” Jamie Dimon stressed. As he noted, “the strong interest of the international investment community in Greek businesses, which we are now observing, is proof of the dynamics of the private sector in the country and an important step to maintain growth in the future.”

“We have changed the development fabric of the economy”

On his part, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis highlighted the progress that has been made in the country and unfolded the government’s road map for the next four years.

Focusing on the government’s reform work and the goals it has set for the second four-year term, Mitsotakis said: “Anyone who leads a large organization or, in my case, who has a leading role in a country knows that complacency can result catastrophic.”

Mitsotakis stressed that for this reason he will proceed with all the difficult reforms immediately.

The prime minister also stressed that a lot of work is still needed in the area of competitiveness and the improvement of the business climate.

Referring to the government’s priorities, he emphasized that “my primary goal is to increase real wages, because we know that the cost of living is still high.”