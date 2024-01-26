The “battle” of capitalizations: Up to 9 Greek companies in the “club” of 5 billion euros

Changes in the informal “race” of the most valuable companies on the Athens Stock Exchange have been recorded recently, overturning balances that had been consolidated throughout the last few years, as a result of the development of several listed companies but also of the stagnation of some others.

Coca-Cola ranks first, which is worth at least 10 billion euros, having left behind the repercussions from the outbreak of the war in Ukraine and the loss of the valuable Russian market.

Two banks are now claiming second place, replacing OTE. These are Eurobank and National Bank, with a value of 6.4 and 6.2 billion euros respectively, certifying the total comeback of the sector.

OPAP, which at some point last year reached second place, now ranks fourth. Today, with a capitalization of 5.9 billion euros, it is less than 500 million away from second place.

Special emphasis is placed on Mytilineos, whose upward trend is impressive. With a value of 5.5 billion euros, the Group is expected to further rise, having the asset of its parallel trading in the London stock exchange.

The big question is OTE, which has slipped to sixth place, staying out of the top-5 for the first time after many years. PPC follows in seventh place with 4.6 billion, while Piraeus and Alpha follow with 4.2 and 3.7 billion euros, respectively. All analysts are betting that the two banks will improve their numbers in 2024.