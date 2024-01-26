Mitsubishi Electric Europe: Strategy to strengthen its brand in Greece

Mitsubishi Electric Europe is proceeding with its strategy aimed at strengthening its brand in the Greek market. The company inaugurated its first branch in Greece, specifically, in Athens with the participation of the honorable Mr. Yasunori Nakayama, Ambassador of Japan to Greece.

This choice confirms the importance that the large Japanese multinational attaches to our country as an emerging market.

The President and CEO of Mitsubishi Electric Europe B.V. Shunji Kurita underlined that “the opening of this branch in Athens further strengthens Mitsubishi Electric’s position in Southern Europe, which already has a strong background through our existing stores and local dealer network. As part of Mitsubishi Electric’s goal of creating a sustainable society, we are committed to continuously developing products and services that respond to the social challenges of countries around the world, challenges based on comfort, high quality and innovative solutions. I am confident that this new branch will provide a valuable base for the growth of our business and will continue to offer excellent products and services in this dynamic region.”

Mitsubishi Electric Europe B.V. operates throughout Europe, both with subsidiaries and with production facilities that offer innovative technologies, products and high-quality solutions. Globally, it has almost a century of experience in the development of industrial and home solutions in various sectors, through the manufacture, marketing and sales of electrical and electronic equipment used in information and communication processing, in the development of satellite communications, but also in consumer electronics, industrial technology, energy, transport systems and building equipment.