The Greek flag flies high in all ICS categories

The Greek flag maintains its quality characteristics and high performance, despite the challenges at the geopolitical level.

The Greek flag managed to perform highly in all categories, both at the level of the US Coast Guard and in Europe with the Paris MOU, but also in Asia based on the Tokyo MOU.

According to the Shipping Industry Flag State Performance 2023/2024 report published by the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), the vast majority of flag states recorded continued positive performance over the safety and environmental performance of merchant ships.

Greece, Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Denmark, Hong Kong (China), Japan, Liberia, Malta, Marshall Islands, Norway, Portugal, Singapore and the United Kingdom are among the countries with positive indicators on all criteria.

However, some states (including Togo, Algeria and Comoros) continue to record negative performance, underscoring the need for shipowners to encourage and maintain dialogue with their flag states, helping to facilitate any necessary safety improvements, environmental protection and decent working conditions.

A number of smaller flag states, such as Costa Rica, Egypt, Mexico and Thailand, also show an increase in the number of positive performance indicators compared to the previous year.

An overall improvement was observed this year in flag state participation in the International Maritime Organization (IMO) meetings, as well as in the use of recognized organizations with good performance that have been authorized by flag state administrations to conduct inspections and certify ships compliant with IMO and International Labor Organization (ILO) regulations governing safety, environmental performance and labor standards.