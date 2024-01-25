Grid Telecom and ESO EAD agreement for Greece and Bulgaria telecommunications interconnection

The acceleration of the strategic cooperation between Grid Telecom, a subsidiary company and operator of telecommunications services of the Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO), and the Operator of the Electricity Transmission System of Bulgaria ESO EAD, was raised during the visit of the management of ESO-EAD to Athens for the CESEC ministerial conference and at the special event for the inauguration of the second electricity Greece-Bulgaria interconnection(Nea Santa-Maritsa East).

Grid Telecom and ESO EAD are planning the utilization of the optical fibers installed on the two Ultra High Voltage Transmission Lines between Greece and Bulgaria. In this way, they are laying the foundations for the creation of the Balkans Digital Highway, which is in line with the World Bank’s goals in the wider region and aims to improve access to high-speed broadband services nationally and internationally through electricity transmission networks energy.

The two companies have made it a common strategic goal to commercially exploit available fiber optic networks and other existing infrastructure, creating new revenue sοurces from business opportunities in the wholesale international telecommunications market.

The aim is to build an alternative regional telecommunications network in the Balkans and SE Europe, with geographically shorter routing and extremely low response compared to existing traditional networks, offering maximum security, strong backup and alternative connections with ultra-high data transmission speeds.

The director of Grid Telecom, Giorgos Psyrris, said: “At the time of the digital transition, telecommunication interconnectivity is our strategic goal. Our collaboration with ESO EAD will create a new state-of-the-art telecommunication bridge for even faster and more reliable data transfer in the Balkans and SE Europe. Grid Telecom, through the technological upgrade of the domestic optical fiber backbone and the continuous expansion of its network connection points to central Europe and other international destinations, will continue to create mutually beneficial business synergies contributing to the digital transition of the wider region.”

On his part, ESO EAD President and CEO Angelin Tsachev noted: “The electricity transmission infrastructure we share with Greece differentiates our operation and expands our capabilities. A typical example is the double electrical interconnection between Greece and Bulgaria, which now allows us to offer reliable telecommunications services in the Balkan region. I express my warm thanks to the president and all the executives of the IPTO group for the traditionally excellent cooperation all these years. I am confident that our joint effort will help us face the challenges of the green transition and take advantage of new opportunities, such as this one.”